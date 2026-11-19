The UK was near the middle of the table with a £69.99 ($92) standard price and £89.99 ($118) ultimate price.

However, Japan was by far the cheapest major market to buy the game, with the Japanese PlayStation Store offering the standard edition for JPY 9,800, which equates to just $61, or JPY 12,280 ($76) for the ultimate edition.

Despite its high price point, though, experts have warned of a potential hit to the Israeli economy as gamers plan to take time off work to play the highly anticipated release, which has been in the works for 13 years.

According to Hebrew media, officials estimate that, based on expected absentee rates in other countries, up to 95,000 Israelis could miss work on Thursday to play the game.

Should the projections be confirmed, this could mean a hit to the economy to the tune of NIS 170 million, or roughly $51 million.

Commenting on the immense popularity of the franchise, Joost van Dreunen from New York University’s Stern School of Business dubbed it “this generation’s Star Wars”.

“We no longer see launches on this scale in either film or music. Nothing in gaming can compete with it either. That is why so much attention and investment are concentrated on a single game,” he said.

“The launch is not an end, but a beginning. The previous GTA game kept millions of people paying every month for 13 years.

“For that reason, publishers will be watching not just how many copies GTA 6 sells, but how long it can keep people within its ecosystem. That is exactly the model the whole industry is moving toward.”