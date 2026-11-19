Yavneh has written to parents ahead of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI’s long-awaited release, stressing that they must be "mindful of the content" their children will be accessing.
GTA is known to include extreme violence and scenes of a sexual nature. It is rated 18+, but the franchise has long been hugely popular amongst teenagers.
The email from Yavneh, seen by the JC, read: “We feel it is important to highlight the nature of this particular game. It carries an 18+ age rating and contains significant levels of violence, sexual content and drug-related storylines.
“It is therefore not considered suitable for children under the age of 18 and should not be accessible to the vast majority of our students.
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