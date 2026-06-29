Israel commits £50 million to major Diaspora education push

Israel’s government on Sunday approved a national plan to expand Jewish education in Diaspora communities, with a focus on North America, the Prime Minister’s Office and Diaspora Affairs Ministry said.
The initiative, led jointly by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli, aims to increase access to formal Jewish education, strengthen Jewish identity, and deepen ties to Israel among younger generations.
Investment in the initiative is expected to reach 200 million shekels (roughly £50 million).
Around 1.8 million Jewish school-aged children live in the United States, but only a small percentage attend Jewish educational institutions, according to the statement.
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