Israel commits £50 million to major Diaspora education push

The plan seeks to address barriers, including high tuition costs, limited geographic access and insufficient resources for students with learning disabilities, while also promoting educational standards and digital learning tools.

The programme will be implemented in partnership with Jewish communities worldwide, including the Jewish Federations of North America, whose leaders attended the Cabinet meeting and welcomed the decision.

Gary Torgow, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Jewish Federations of North America, called it a "historic day for the State of Israel and for Jewish communities around the world," adding that the "unprecedented step ... will help ensure the continuity of the Jewish people for generations to come”.

Netanyahu said the initiative was part of a broader effort to counter rising antisemitism following the October 7 attacks, calling Jewish education a key pillar of Jewish continuity.

"This is a significant investment in the next generation of the Jewish people, in their identity, their values and their deep connection to the State of Israel," Netanyahu said.

"The historic partnership between Israel and Diaspora Jewry is an immense source of strength, and the decision we made today reflects our shared commitment to ensuring the future of the Jewish people for generations to come."

Chikli described the move as a “historic decision,” linking it to ongoing government efforts to boost enrollment in Jewish schools under the Aleph-Bet programme.