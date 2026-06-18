Israel cuts ties with top EU diplomat over alleged ‘apartheid’ remarks

Kallas, a former Estonian prime minister who took up her post as the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy in December 2024, visited Mexico City on May 20-22 as part of a delegation attending a summit.

During closed-door meetings with Mexican government representatives, Kallas allegedly likened Israel's treatment of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank to the racist policies of apartheid South Africa.

Officials and diplomats, including those present at the meeting, reportedly told Euractiv that she described how moved she was by a visit last year to South Africa and its apartheid museum in Johannesburg.

"The comparison with apartheid is unacceptable and not EU policy. It is a big problem if she is making these kinds of statements while officially representing the EU on the world stage," said one EU diplomat, according to the outlet.

Responding to Sa'ar's statement on Thursday, Kallas said she valued "dialogue and engagement" with the Jewish state and remained open to continuing it "respectfully and constructively”.

"Dialogue is the foundation of diplomacy, especially when differences arise," she tweeted. "The EU is always committed to a constructive relationship with Israel.

"To bring peace to the Middle East, the two-state solution remains the only viable path. The E.U. has condemned the illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank that make it increasingly difficult to get to that goal," added the diplomat. "That is the EU position."

Sa'ar countered that "even in your remarks here, you refrain from denying or condemning what has been attributed to you and published publicly”.

"To the best of my knowledge, the statements attributed to you regarding 'apartheid' do not reflect the position of the European Union. The matter is simple: if you did indeed make these vile and defamatory statements, stand behind them. If you did not make them, deny it," Sa'ar tweeted.

"Until this matter is cleared up, my decision will remain unchanged.”