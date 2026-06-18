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Israel cuts ties with top EU diplomat over alleged ‘apartheid’ remarks

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar accused Kaja Kallas of ‘acting obsessively and with blatant unfairness toward the State of Israel’

June 18, 2026 16:36
GettyImages-2245663157.jpg
(L-R) Irish Finance Minister Simon Harris, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar at the European Council in Brussels on November 11, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Jewish News Syndicate

1 min read

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar announced on Thursday that he would be cutting ties with the EU’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, "until she retracts the blood libel she directed at the world's only Jewish state" after reports surfaced that she had compared Israel to apartheid South Africa.

Kallas "has for some time now been acting obsessively and with blatant unfairness toward the State of Israel," Sa'ar tweeted, responding to the report from news site Euractiv.

Jerusalem's top diplomat noted that "to date, no denial, clarification or response has been issued by her regarding this severe statement".

"Therefore, as the foreign minister of the State of Israel, I have no choice but to sever all contact with Ms. Kallas until she retracts the blood libel she directed at the world’s only Jewish state, which is also the only democracy in the Middle East," he concluded.

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Topics:

Israel

European Union

Gideon Saar

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