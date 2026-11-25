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Iran is developing chemical weapons that could be used against Israel, according to Israel Katz, who vowed to prevent Tehran from acquiring such a capability.

Speaking at a briefing for military and diplomatic correspondents on Tuesday, Israeli defence minister Katz said both Israel and the United States possessed intelligence indicating that Iran “is in the process of developing chemical weapons”, which Tehran viewed as a potential “game changer” in its confrontation with Israel and other countries in the region.

Israeli defence officials believe Tehran has stepped up its efforts to develop such weapons after assessing the damage inflicted during its previous two rounds of fighting with Israel.

Katz declined to disclose how far the alleged programme had progressed but indicated that Iran did not yet have the capacity to strike Israel with such weapons – and pledged Israel “will not allow Iran to attain a chemical weapon”.