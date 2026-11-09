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Mission against Iran ‘still not complete,’ declares Israeli defence minister

Israel Katz claimed that the Islamic Republic is ‘trying to renew its efforts to obtain nuclear weapons’ and ‘place the State of Israel in real danger’

November 9, 2026 16:40
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Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz speaks during a joint press conference with his Greek counterpart in Athens on January 20, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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Israel has warned that its military campaign against Iran is far from over, with Defence Minister Israel Katz declaring that the mission is “still not complete” and accusing Tehran of attempting to revive its nuclear weapons programme.

The warning comes amid growing uncertainty over whether the fragile ceasefire between Israel, the US and Iran will hold, with Prime Minister Netanyahu repeatedly threatening further strikes and US President Trump reportedly weighing the prospect of renewed military action alongside diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

Speaking at a ceremony on Sunday commemorating Israeli soldiers killed during the 1956 Sinai campaign, Katz said Iran continued to pose a serious threat despite the major Israeli-American bombing operations carried out against the country.

“With regard to Iran, the mission is still not complete. Iran is trying to renew its efforts to obtain nuclear weapons — alongside other grave efforts that place the State of Israel in real danger,” he said.

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Topics:

Israel Katz

Iran

Israel Iran War

Iran nuclear program

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