Two IDF reservists killed in Gaza after drone they were operating exploded

According to an initial investigation cited by Israeli media, the reservists were operating explosive drones against a terrorist in the northern Gaza Strip.

The first drone successfully completed its mission, but during a second operation, another drone unexpectedly returned toward the Israeli force and crashed inside its outpost.

Kali and Moalem approached the crashed drone to investigate, at which point it exploded, 99th Division commander Brigadier General Elad Tzuri said, according to military sources. Tzuri described the two reservists as “excellent soldiers”.

The 16th Brigade has been operating in the area of the northern Gaza Strip since September 10.

The military is investigating why the drone returned toward the Israeli troops and how its explosive payload detonated after it crashed.

One possibility being examined is whether Hamas used electronic warfare capabilities to interfere with the drone.

However, the IDF currently assesses that Hamas does not possess the operational capabilities in the electromagnetic spectrum required to cause such an incident.

Investigators are also examining the possibility of a technical malfunction. The military has not publicly specified whether the aircraft involved was a suicide drone designed to detonate on impact or a drone designed to drop munitions.

Pending the investigation, the IDF grounded attack drones and drones used to place munitions across its combat sectors. The incident occurred as the 16th Brigade continues operations in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on Friday mourned the deaths of the reservists.

“Together with all the citizens of Israel, my wife and I grieve over the deaths of Sergeant Major (res.) Nadav Kali and Sergeant Major (res.) Ofek Moalem in yesterday’s tragic incident in Gaza,” he said.

“Nadav and Ofek were courageous reserve soldiers who defended Israel’s security. We embrace their families in this difficult hour and send them our heartfelt condolences.”

Netanyahu noted that the IDF is investigating the incident. “All the necessary lessons must be learned and implemented to ensure the safety and security of IDF soldiers.”

Moalem was buried on Friday at Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl Military Cemetery and Kali was laid to rest at the Misgav Cemetery in the Lower Gailee later the same day.

Kali is survived by his parents, two older brothers and his partner, Rotem. He lived across the street from his former classmate Staff Sergeant Itay Saadon, who was killed in the Gaza Strip in November 2023.

The Misgav Regional Council said it “bows its head and shares in the grief of the Kali family".

Moalem is survived by his parents, a twin brother and a younger sister. He had recently completed his first year studying mechanical engineering at Azrieli College of Engineering in Jerusalem.

Roy Almoznino, Moalem’s close friend since childhood, said that he had volunteered for extensive reserve duty since completing his mandatory service, including at times when he had not received a call-up order.

“Last week, our whole group got together, and he told us how happy he was in the reserves,” Almoznino told Ynet. “He really loved his friends and reserve duty.”

Moalem took on a command role during his second period of reserve duty, Almoznino said.

“He told me he couldn’t sit on the sidelines,” he added.