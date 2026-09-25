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Two IDF reservists killed in Gaza after drone they were operating exploded

The Israeli military has grounded attack and munition-dropping drones as it investigates whether a technical malfunction or enemy interference was at fault

September 25, 2026 12:21
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Sergeant Major (res.) Ofek Moalem (L) and Sergeant Major (res.) Nadav Kali (IDF)

By

JC Reporter,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

2 min read
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Two Israeli reservists were killed in the northern Gaza Strip on Friday when a drone they were operating crashed inside an IDF outpost and exploded, according to the military.

The IDF identified the slain soldiers as Sergeant Major (res.) Nadav Kali, 24, from Har Halutz in the Galilee, and Sergeant Major (res.) Ofek Moalem, 23, from Jerusalem.

Both were combat soldiers in the 7007th Battalion of the 16th Infantry Brigade.

The soldiers were evacuated to Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon, where they were pronounced dead.

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Topics:

IDF

Gaza

Israel

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