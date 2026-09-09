Robotics wars: IDF to establish ‘AI and autonomous warfare branch’

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The Israel Defence Forces is to establish a new branch dedicated to artificial intelligence and unmanned systems as Israel seeks to make autonomous warfare a central part of its military strategy.

The new “unmanned systems and artificial intelligence” branch is expected to be up and running by early December, IDF chief of staff Lt Gen Eyal Zamir said.

The branch will oversee the development and deployment of robotic systems across the air, land and maritime domains, including technologies capable of operating alongside soldiers or carrying out missions independently.