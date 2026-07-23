I gave my kidney anonymously… only to find recipient’s brother was man who saved my life

This year Yonatan decided to become a kidney donor, giving an organ to a recipient he had never met through the not-for-profit Matnat Chaim organisation.

Just ahead of the operation at Clalit-Beilinson Hospital, which carries out half the transplants in Israel, Yanatan met his intended recipient, Reuven Tam, and – unbelievably – discovered that Reuven’s brother was Eyal Tam.

“Yonatan looked at Reuven and said, ‘Your brother saved my life 24 years ago, and I am saving yours today with my kidney,’” Anat Briger, transplant coordinator at Clalit-Beilinson Hospital said.

“Everyone who hears this story gets chills.

“We perform many kidney transplants, and Yonatan could have been matched with many other recipients. What are the chances?

“Out of all the donors and recipients, these two people were brought together, the recipient whose brother had once saved the donor’s life during a terrorist attack?”

“Altruistic kidney donors make an extraordinary decision to save the life of someone they have never met,” Dr. Eviatar Nesher, director of the transplant department at Clalit-Beilinson Hospital, said.

“Among all the donors and all the patients waiting for a kidney, these were the two people who ended up being connected.

“The story of Reuven and Yonatan is exceptionally rare. It is an almost unbelievable full circle.”

“I want to thank Yonatan for giving me a new chance at life,” Reuven said in an emotional interview on Israeli Channel 12 after the operation. “We hope to remain friends for the rest of our lives.”

According to Matnat Chaim, Israel leads the world in living kidney donations per capita.

To date, 2,030 living kidney transplants have been carried out in Israel through the organisation.