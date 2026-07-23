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I gave my kidney anonymously… only to find recipient’s brother was man who saved my life

Yonatan Rom survived a Hamas terror attack thanks to the intervention of an emergency responder – 24 years later he found himself repaying that debt

July 23, 2026 17:28
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Yonatan Rom (left) and Reuven Tam recover at Clalit-Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah Credit: Clalit-Beilinson Hospital.

By

Mark Wood

1 min read
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When teacher Yonatan Rom somehow survived a Hamas massacre in which five students died and 21 were injured he thought he would never be able to repay his debt to the man who saved his life.

But 24 years later, thanks to an incredible twist of fate, he has managed to do exactly that by donating a kidney to his saviour’s brother.

Yonatan bravely drove to the scene where a Hamas gunman was unleashing volleys of bullets at a pre-military academy in the Israeli community of Atzmona in the Gaza Strip.

A soon as the terrorist saw him he opened fire at his car, but within minutes the local emergency response team commander, Eyal Tam, neutralised the terrorist and ended the killing, saving the lives of many people, including Yonatan.

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Hospitals

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