Become a Member
Israel

‘I don’t know where it will end. It’s like living under a dark cloud’: Why Israelis are seeking a new law against coercive control

Legislative change would fall in line with the UK and other states clamping down on different forms of domestic abuse

October 14, 2026 15:34
GettyImages-1339226380.jpg
The scale of the problem has grown amid the impact of war (Photo posed by model) (Photo: Getty)

By

Melanie Swan

4 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Campaigners in Israel are calling for new legislation against coercive control by abusive partners, falling in line with the UK and other states.

Laws in Britain prohibit stalking, restricting a partner’s movements, cutting them off from family and friends, controlling money or monitoring them electronically.

But Israel has no statutory definition of domestic abuse encompassing the full spectrum of coercive and controlling behaviour. Campaigners want definitions of domestic violence to go beyond physical assault and include all forms of abuse.

The Rackman Centre for the Advancement of the Status of Women at Bar-Ilan University, in Tel Aviv, is among those pushing for the country to introduce legislation to recognise coercive control, economic violence, and psychological abuse as forms of domestic violence

To get more Israel news, click here to sign up for our free Israel Briefing newsletter.

Topics:

Domestic Abuse

Coercive Control

Get abuse

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper