‘Women in abusive relationships could be more vulnerable during High Holy Days’ says Jewish Women’s Aid

Heads of the UK’s only charity supporting Jewish women and girls affected by domestic abuse and sexual violence have expressed concern that women in abusive relationships may be more vulnerable during the High Holy Days.
Jewish Women’s Aid (JWA) has said that extended periods spent at home meant women “having less space or opportunity to get away from the person who is controlling them”.
This Rosh Hashanah, the charity is launching its Home Should Feel Safe campaign, spotlighting coercive control, which affects 88 per cent of its clients.
Coercive control can be characterised by gaslighting, being discouraged from seeing family and friends, expecting to know where someone is at all times, frequently checking a partner’s phone and having financial control over their lives.
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