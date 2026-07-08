Men’s testosterone levels drop by 50% and household products could be to blame, say Israeli scientists

Israeli scientists have said that household products could be contributing to plummeting testosterone levels and exacerbating the global fertility crisis in men.

A research team led by Professor Hagai Levine of Hebrew University-Hadassah told a conference in London this week that their study showed men’s average testosterone levels had halved over the past 50 years.

While rising obesity and diabetes are thought to affect the hormone, Levine said that environmental factors such as endocrine-disrupting chemicals – which can be found in various household items – and global warming could also be factors in the decline.

“I think that we have a major crisis in male reproductive health and it’s currently not given enough attention,” said Levine, who works at the Braun School of Public Health and Community Medicine at Hebrew University.