Hamas Rafah Brigade commander killed in Israeli airstrike

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The commander Hamas’s Rafah Brigade has been killed during in an airstrike on southern Gaza, as the IDF said it had eliminated more than 10 terrorists across the Strip over the past week.

Samir Mahmoud Hassan Abu Younis was killed in a joint IDF and Shin Bet operation overnight on Saturday. He had held the position for approximately two months, following the killing of his predecessor, Nael Abu Obeid, on September 15.

According to the IDF, Abu Younis previously served as deputy commander of the brigade and commander of the Tel al-Sultan Battalion. The military said he directed attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops and was involved in rebuilding Hamas’s military capabilities.