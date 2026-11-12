Become a Member
Israel

Israel ‘eliminates’ Hamas terrorists operating out of Gaza hospital

The IDF identified the main target as Muhammad Abu Ismail, commander of Hamas's Khan Younis Brigade

November 12, 2026 13:16
Copy of GettyImages-2231244054.jpg
Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis following an Israeli strike in August 2025 (Getty Images)

By

Daisy Blakemore-Creedon

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Israeli forces have struck Hamas operatives inside a hospital in southern Gaza, as the IDF accused the terror group of using the medical complex as a base for military operations.

The overnight air strike hit Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis on Thursday, targeting a senior Hamas commander and additional members of the group's military wing, according to the IDF.

Israel identified the main target as Muhammad Abu Ismail, commander of Hamas's Khan Younis Brigade. His fate remains unclear, with the military saying it is still assessing the results of the strike. His predecessor was killed in September.

A Hamas spokesperson condemned the attack, describing it as a "fully-fledged war crime".

To get more Israel news, click here to sign up for our free Israel Briefing newsletter.

Topics:

IDF

Hamas

Gaza

Gaza war

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper