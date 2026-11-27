Hamas has turned part of Gaza City's Al-Ahli Arab Hospital into an interrogation and torture centre, according to intelligence findings released by the IDF and Shin Bet.

The military said yesterday that the terrorist organisation was exploiting the hospital, also known as Al-Ma’amadani, in the Zeitoun neighbourhood to interrogate and torture Palestinian civilians.

The hospital, founded in the late 19th century, has become “a central hub of activity for Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives”, a joint statement from the IDF and Israeli Security Agency said.

The IDF said Hamas had converted a medical and humanitarian facility into a “secured interrogation and torture facility”, where Gazan residents were being held and questioned.