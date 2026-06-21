Hamas financiers taken out in IDF strike in Gaza

Two men who helped to ship more than £100 million to Hamas were killed in targeted strikes in Gaza last week, the IDF has said.

Per the military, Hussin Qadara and Muhammad Farad were terrorists in the organisation’s military wing and General Security Service.

Under Hamas’s direction, Qadara, described as “head of the infrastructure”, with Farra and others allegedly “facilitated the transfer of more than half a billion Israeli shekels to the military wing of Hamas” while running a network of dozens of couriers and money changers in Turkey and the Gaza Strip.

Hamas used the funds, particularly in recent months, “to pay salaries to its terrorists and to fund terrorist activity against IDF forces and civilians of the State of Israel, in violation of the ceasefire agreement,” the IDF added.