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Hamas fighters killed by Israeli air strikes

Targeted strikes killed Hamas commanders, say IDF

September 20, 2026 10:18
funeral.jpeg
The funeral of Samir Zakaria Abu Dalal, who was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza City, on Aug. 4, 2026. Photo by Ali Hassan/Flash90.

By

JC Reporter

2 min read
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The Israeli Air Force on Thursday killed Muhammad Suleiman Byouk, a commander in Hamas’s “military” wing, in a strike in the Khan Yunis area of southern Gaza, the IDF said yesterday. 

The terrorist infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7 massacre, and throughout the ensuing war he planted explosive devices across the Strip to harm IDF troops, according to the statement, whihc also claimed he advanced terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians while working to rehabilitate Hamas in systematic violation of the ceasefire.

Before the strike, measures were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

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Topics:

Gaza

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