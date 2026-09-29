Give Red Cross access to Palestinian prisoners, Israel’s Supreme Court demands

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The Israeli government is violating a judicial ruling obliging it to allow the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to visit Palestinian detainees, Israel’s Supreme Court has announced.

The court has ordered the government to explain how it plans to resume Red Cross visits to Palestinian security prisoners after a three-year ban, giving the administration a deadline of October 11.

More than three months have passed since the court overturned the ban on visits in June,