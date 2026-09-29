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Give Red Cross access to Palestinian prisoners, Israel’s Supreme Court demands

Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is violating a judicial ruling obliging to allow visits to resume

September 29, 2026 09:52
Red cross vehicle GettyImages-2292858286.jpg
The supreme court has given the government a deadline of October 11 to outline how it plans to facilitate the resumption of Red Cross visits (Photo: Getty Images)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel Briefing newsletter. You can sign up to receive the free daily briefing here

The Israeli government is violating a judicial ruling obliging it to allow the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to visit Palestinian detainees, Israel’s Supreme Court has announced.

The court has ordered the government to explain how it plans to resume Red Cross visits to Palestinian security prisoners after a three-year ban, giving the administration a deadline of October 11.

More than three months have passed since the court overturned the ban on visits in June, 

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Topics:

Justice

Courts

Israeli Supreme Court

red cross

Human rights

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