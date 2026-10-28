Gal Gadot reveals plans to move back to Israel amid rising antisemitism

“It’s hard these days to be an Israeli abroad,” Gadot said, describing the hostility she encounters while living in the US.

“There's a lot of hate. I try to explain to them that what you see from there isn't what we see from here. And what we see here, you don't see there.”

Gadot’s appearance on the programme was built around her return to Israel to cast her ballot.

The actress, who has lived in the United States for almost 12 years, shared a video of herself voting earlier on Tuesday, urging fellow Israelis to do so as well.

“I’m exercising my right to vote, and I ask all of you to go out and exercise your most basic, most important, the most democratic right, and to vote for who you believe in,” she said in the video.

She added that she was “voting for change”, but did not publicly identify the party she had chosen.

On Eretz Nehederet, Gadot appeared in a sketch alongside Yuval Semo, playing Asher, an outspoken taxi driver who encounters the actress after she arrives at the airport.

“So, did you come back to vote? Or to be an artichoke on The Masked Singer?” he asked her.

“No, I came to vote,” she replied.

Asher enthusiastically praised her as a “Zionist” and “a patriot”, prompting Gadot to respond with a familiar Jewish teaching.

“If not now, when?” she said, invoking the words of Hillel the Elder.

Gadot also disclosed that she intends to return to Israel with her husband, Jaron Varsano, and their four daughters. Three of the children were born in the US, but she explained that the family is building a house in Israel.

Gadot’s television appearance came after she received an honorary doctorate from Bar-Ilan University on Monday evening. During her acceptance speech, she spoke about the importance of mutual responsibility and the challenges Israel has faced since October 7.

“I believe in our ability to build a better future here, a future with security, with hope, and with willingness to listen to one another and work together,” she said in her speech.