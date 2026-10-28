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Gal Gadot reveals plans to move back to Israel amid rising antisemitism

The Wonder Woman star also disclosed that she had taken to wearing a face mask in public due to antizionist protests in the US

October 28, 2026 14:50
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Gal Gadot attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' The Runner (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

1 min read
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Gal Gadot has revealed that she often wears face masks to go out in Hollywood because “it’s hard these days to be an Israeli abroad”, before confirming that she plans to move back to Israel.

The Wonder Woman star said she has grown weary of trying to explain Israel’s perspective to Americans as she returned to vote in a crucial election

Instead, she said she has taken to wearing a Covid-style mask when out in public because of the antizionist heckling and the growing issue of antisemitism.

The actress made the comments during a special election-night edition of Channel 12’s satirical programme Eretz Nehederet (A Wonderful Country) on Tuesday, as Israelis waited anxiously for the results of a closely contested national election.

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Topics:

Gal Gadot

Israel

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