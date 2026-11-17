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An Israeli start-up is preparing to launch a commercial trial in Britain of technology designed to extend the shelf life of fresh fruit and reduce food waste.

The biotech company, LiVA Bio has developed a small sticker that can be placed inside fruit packaging, allowing a pre-biotic formulation to stimulate beneficial microorganisms naturally present on fruit, slowing spoilage while preserving taste and texture.

Trials with a British agricultural producer, Dyson Farming, found that 86 per cent of treated strawberries remained suitable for sale after six days, compared with 60 per cent of untreated fruit, according to company figures. The technology also extended by two days the period in which strawberries could be sold at full price.