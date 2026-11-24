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Former Mossad director David Barnea has called for Israel to launch another war against Iran “as soon as all conditions allow” to topple the regime, arguing that diplomacy with Tehran cannot succeed.

Speaking on Monday, Barnea said: “A diplomatic agreement with the Ayatollah regime will never succeed,” warning that Iran’s “fundamental ambition” remained acquiring nuclear weapons.

Barnea, who stepped down as Mossad chief in June following the two US-Israeli military campaigns against Iran, urged Israel and its allies to act decisively to bring down the Islamic Republic's leadership.