Mossad played a central role in thwarting a planned terrorist attack that could have killed hundreds of people at a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna, the former head of Israel’s intelligence agency has revealed.
David Barnea said close cooperation between Austrian intelligence and the Israeli spy agency helped prevent a mass-casualty attack at the concert in August 2024.
Speaking at a conference organised by ELNET, a non-profit focussed on strengthening relations between UK, Europe and Israel, Barnea said the operation underscored the importance of intelligence-sharing in confronting jihadist terrorism.
He said Austrian security services had initially identified the threat before passing intelligence to Mossad, which used its capabilities to develop a fuller picture of the plot and identify those involved.
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