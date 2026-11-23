“The initial threat alert came from our Austrian partners, and once this information was shared with the Mossad, we were able to use our unique capabilities to process the intelligence, uncover the network and bring about the arrest of the global jihad cell, thereby preventing the mass murder of as many as hundreds of young men and women,” Barnea said.

Israel's Mossad Director David Barnea speaks during the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism (ICT) World Summit in Herzliya, September 10, 2023 (Credit: GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

The threat led to the cancellation of the star’s three scheduled Vienna performances as part of her Eras Tour.

Barnea’s comments also highlighted the importance of Israeli intelligence cooperation with European security agencies at a time of heightened concern about the threat posed by Islamist terror networks.

In the same speech, the former Mossad director called on Western countries to prepare for the possibility of another military confrontation with Iran, arguing that the Islamic Republic’s nuclear ambitions could not be addressed through diplomacy alone.

He said that a third war against Iran should target its nuclear weapons programme and aim to topple the regime.

“We need to act with speed and determination in order to bring about the fall of this regime. If this means going to war again, then that is what we need to do.

“The threat is today against Israel, tomorrow against Europe.”