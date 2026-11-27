Former JFS pupil Sgt Nathanel Young, a British-born IDF soldier from the Golani Brigade’s 13th Battalion killed fighting Hamas terrorists on October 7 2023, is among the figures being honoured.

Young, who was killed aged 20, had been living in the Bayit Shel Benji lone-soldier house in Raanana. He grew up in north London before moving to Israel after leaving school.

Paying tribute to him at the time of his death, one of his brothers, Eliot Young, said: "Nathanel was full of life and the life of the party. He loved his family and friends and was loved by everyone.”

The exhibition features some of Israel’s best-known personalities, including Iranian-born singer Rita; basketball legend Tal Brody, who made aliyah from the US in 1970; Olympic gold-medallist gymnast Artem Dolgopyat, who immigrated from Ukraine as a child in 2009; comedian Israel Katorza, who was born in France and made aliyah with his family aged four; and veteran actress Lia Koenig, who is originally from Poland.

Also featured are actor and writer Yossi Vasa, who was born in Ethiopia; entrepreneur Michael Eisenberg who made aliyah from the US after studying in Israel; London-born neuroscientist Dr Talia Cohen Solal; and social entrepreneur Andrew Keene, who immigrated from the US in 2023.

The project was developed in partnership with the NTA transit system and Tevel Metro, the Red Line’s operator, with 10 digital installations designed to bring the stories of immigrants into everyday public spaces. The exhibition will remain at the station for eight months.

Aliyah and integration minister Ofir Sofer said: “Behind every immigrant is a story of choice, courage and a new beginning.”

Sofer said immigrants were not only part of Israel’s history but “key partners in shaping its present and future”.

Additional reporting by Katie Grant