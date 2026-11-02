Love, work, family and safety: Why British Jews are making aliyah

“We can see what's happening in this country, and we don't want to be here anymore. It's not a very pleasant place to live, and it feels quite scary.”

As well as volunteers from the Community Security Trust (CST), police stood outside the event amid threats of an anti-Israel protest, which ended up not taking place due to a restriction order that had been put in place.

Another couple, also in their 60s, from Hendon, said: “Although we haven't ourselves experienced anything, the very fact that we've got a dozen police officers outside shows where we're going, where we're heading.”

They reiterated that they do not feel as if they are being forced out, and would be looking to make aliyah anyway. “Four of our six kids are there now, and secondly, we've reached a sort of stage in life where it's good to look for something different, and we've always had a strong connection to Israel,” they said.

One attendee who does feel she is being pushed to go, however, was an 80-year-old pensioner from Manchester, who told the JC: “Just look around you. Look at what is happening in the country. Even getting in here was quite hectic. Scary.”

“I've just got my eyes wide open. I see what's around me. I don't like it. I love the atmosphere in Israel. I love to be with my own people.”

A 39-year-old cybersecurity analyst from Hackney, said he was making aliyah for work opportunities in Israel’s pioneering tech sector.

He said: “I saw an advert on Instagram talking about job opportunities in Israel and I became very interested.

“I think Israel is very well known for cyber technology, so I imagine there are some really good companies there. That’s one of the reasons I came here: to learn more about the different institutions.”

Chana Ben David, 29, a nursery teacher from Hackney said: “I am moving because I have just got married and my husband is Israeli and I can’t wait to be there with him.

“I'm not being pushed out, because I'm very okay for myself over here, but I'm more than happy to go and live in Israel because I want to have that new adventure, and it's calling me.

“I'm looking forward to just living there. It is our home after all. We are going to build a life there.”

According to data provided by the Ministry of Aliyah, as of September, 872 Brits have made the move so far this year.

Over 2,500 have made aliyah from the UK since October 7.