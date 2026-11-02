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Love, work, family and safety: Why British Jews are making aliyah

Antisemitism was on the agenda at an aliyah event in north London which was attended by over 1,200, but many had positive reasons to make the move

November 2, 2026 10:24
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Jews arriving in Israel, having made aliyah (Image: Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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“We will have a life where we won’t have to worry about our safety,” said one Jewish couple in their 60s who attended an aliyah event in north London last week. 

The couple, from  in their 60s, from Borehamwood were two of over 1,200 at the Aliyah Day, which was organised by Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and the Jewish Agency, for the purpose of providing those wanting to make the move with guidance and resources.

The wife works in education, and the husband is a technician, but they plan  to retire when they get to Israel.

“We will have a life where we don't have to worry about our safety, bizarrely, even though we're moving to Israel and they're in a war, it would feel a lot safer than being here and feeling like we could be attacked at any minute,” they said.

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Aliyah

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