Former hostages kidnapped together marry in Israel

The couple was kidnapped by Gazan terrorists from Troufanov’s family home in Kibbutz Nir Oz in the northwestern Negev.

Cohen was released in November 2023, and Troufanov was freed in February 2025, after spending 498 days in captivity.

A Russian-Israeli dual national, his release was the subject of intense lobbying from Moscow and he attended an audience with Russian President Vladimir Putin following

his release. He proposed to Cohen five months after he was freed.

Rom Braslavski, who was held with Troufanov by Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Rafah for a short period after a year in captivity, posted photos with the groom on Facebook.

Sapir Cohen and Sasha Troufanov (Courtesy)

[Missing Credit]

He wrote in Hebrew: “How incredible that events unfolded the way they did – that instead of the two of us being together in some filthy room with rats in Rafah, we’re standing beneath your chuppah as you marry the love of your life, who was abducted alongside you. And now you’re marrying her.

"You aren’t a pair of lovebirds, you are a pair of warriors. And I admire you both.

“Nothing makes me happier than being by your side on this day. I wish you a home filled with happy little children who will never know evil, who will never know war, God willing.”