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Former hostages kidnapped together marry in Israel

Israel President Isaac Herzog and other former captives were in attendance as Sapir Cohen and Sasha Troufanov tied the knot

July 6, 2026 10:47
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Sapir Cohen and Sasha Troufanov under the chupah with Israeli President Isaac Herzog at their wedding in Even Yehuda, Israel (X/IsaacHerzog)

By

JC Reporter,

Jewish News Syndicate

1 min read

Two former hostages who were abducted together into the Gaza Strip on October 7 were married on Sunday in a ceremony attended by captivity survivors and Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

“We prayed for your return, we were moved to tears when you came back home, and this evening we were privileged to rejoice together with you and to bless you under the chupah on your joyous day,” Herzog tweeted, congratulating Sapir Cohen and Alexander “Sasha” Troufanov.

“May you merit building together a home filled with love, light, and joy!” the president added.

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Topics:

Hostages

Weddings

Israel

Gaza

October 7

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