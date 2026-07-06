Former hostages kidnapped together marry in Israel

Two former hostages who were abducted together into the Gaza Strip on October 7 were married on Sunday in a ceremony attended by captivity survivors and Israeli President Isaac Herzog.
“We prayed for your return, we were moved to tears when you came back home, and this evening we were privileged to rejoice together with you and to bless you under the chupah on your joyous day,” Herzog tweeted, congratulating Sapir Cohen and Alexander “Sasha” Troufanov.
“May you merit building together a home filled with love, light, and joy!” the president added.
התפללנו לשובכם, התרגשנו עד דמעות כשחזרתם הביתה, והערב זכינו לשמוח יחד איתכם ולברך אתכם תחת החופה ביום שמחתכם.
מזל טוב סשה וספיר. שתזכו לבנות יחד בית מלא באהבה, באור ובשמחה! pic.twitter.com/6GviDUjTWH
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