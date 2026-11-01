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Former Hamas hostages Aviva and Keith Siegel welcome baby granddaugther

The couple were abducted from their home on Kibbutz Kfar Az on October 7

November 1, 2026 13:15
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Aviva and Keith Siegel beam down at their baby granddaughter (Photo: StandWithUs)

By

JC Reporter

1 min read
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Two former hostages abducted by Hamas have welcomed a new grandchild to the world, with a picture of them smiling down as they cradle the baby shared on social media.

Aviva and Keith Siegel, who are both in their sixties, were abducted from their home on Kibbutz Kfar Aza during the October 7 2023 terror attacks.

Aviva was freed in November 2023 after 51 days in captivity, while Keith, a dual US-Israeli national, was released on February 1 2025, after 484 days.

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Hostages

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