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First votes cast in Israeli elections as embassy staff go to the polls

Preparations are also being made for IDF soldiers to vote next week

October 16, 2026 15:33
Elections.jpg
Workers prepare ballot boxes for Israel’s upcoming elections at the Central Elections Committee warehouse in Shoham on October 14, 2026 (Flash90)

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Staff from Israel’s embassies around the world cast their ballots this week to officially open voting for the 2026 Knesset elections.

A total of 101 polling stations opened between Wednesday and Friday (throughout Thursday working hours in local time) with 4,800 people eligible to vote.

Diplomats working at the mission in Wellington, New Zealand were first to submit their choices, with polling beginning at 9am Thursday local time, or 9pm Wednesday in the UK.

They were followed by the new Israeli embassy in Fiji, as well as Australia, with voting moving westwards with the daylight before concluding with those working at Israel’s San Francisco consulate at around 4am BST on Friday morning.

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Topics:

Israeli elections

Israeli Politics

Knesset

IDF

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