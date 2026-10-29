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‘I cast my first ever vote aged 17 in Israel’s most pivotal election… thanks to the Hebrew calendar’

JFS boy Yehonatan Perry said that, despite not living in the Jewish state, he ‘really wants to bring about change’

October 29, 2026 11:39
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Yehonatan Perry and his mother in Israel, ready to cast their votes (Courtesy)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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Yehonatan Perry was perhaps one of the youngest voters in Israel during this week’s general election at the age of just 17.

Still too young to vote in the UK, he made a 24-hour whirlwind trip to the Jewish State to cast his ballot in what some have labelled the country’s most consequential election, thanks to a quirk of the Hebrew calendar.

Perry was one of around 70,000 Israeli expats who returned home to vote in Tuesday’s election, the results of which are likely to remain unclear for several weeks.

“I moved here three years ago, just after October 7. I'm not 18 yet, but last year it came to my attention that you can vote according to your Jewish birthday. According to that, I am 18,” he told the JC.

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Topics:

Israeli elections

Israeli Politics

Israel

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