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Israel elections 2026

Seven arrested over alleged vote-buying

Three of the suspects were arrested on suspicion of arranging payments to influence voters

October 30, 2026 10:38
Israel election ballot box GettyImages-2299618849.jpg
A worker seals a ballot box at the headquarters of the Israeli Central Elections Committee ahead of Israel's October 27 election (Photo: Getty)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel briefing newsletter. You can sign up to the free daily email briefing here

Seven people have been arrested in an investigation into alleged attempts to bribe voters to support the Arab Ra’am party, as Israel’s domestic security agency separately investigates suspected foreign interference in the national election.

Three men from Bedouin communities in the Negev were arrested on Tuesday, the day of the elections, on suspicion of arranging payments to influence voters.

Police said searches of their homes uncovered envelopes containing tens of thousands of shekels, alongside notes and other evidence.

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Israeli elections

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