Seven arrested over alleged vote-buying

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Seven people have been arrested in an investigation into alleged attempts to bribe voters to support the Arab Ra’am party, as Israel’s domestic security agency separately investigates suspected foreign interference in the national election.

Three men from Bedouin communities in the Negev were arrested on Tuesday, the day of the elections, on suspicion of arranging payments to influence voters.

Police said searches of their homes uncovered envelopes containing tens of thousands of shekels, alongside notes and other evidence.