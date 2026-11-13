‘No evidence of foreign interference’ in Israeli election discovered yet

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An investigation into allegations of foreign interference in the national election has not yet yielded evidence of wrongdoing and may never do so, Israel’s election chief has said.

Supreme court deputy president Noam Sohlberg, who chairs the Central Elections Committee, said information gathered so far had not substantiated the claim, although an investigation involving the Shin Bet security service, police and attorney general’s office was continuing.

“The investigation is still ongoing. Confidential information has been presented – material that has not yet ripened into actual evidence, and may never do so; time will tell,” Sohlberg wrote in a letter to committee members yesterday.