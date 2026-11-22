Gadi Eisenkot, who has been given a mandate to form Israel’s next government, has denounced raids by settlers on Palestinian towns in the West Bank between Saturday and Sunday.

Settlers were reported to have attacked the villages of Deir al-Sudan, Deir Abu Mash’al and Kafr Malik, all within a few kilometres of Ramallah.

A dozen vehicles and a number of homes were reportedly set on fire.

In Kafr Malik, daubing reading “Greetings from Susya” were left on buildings - apparently a reference to the recent evacuation by Israeli forces of a settlement outpost in the Susya area.