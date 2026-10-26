Ecstasy and magic mushrooms to be trialled in Israel as treatments for PTSD

Psychedelic substances are to be trialled as part of a treatment for people suffering from chronic post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), Israel’s Health Ministry has announced.

Israel has been faced with soaring demand for mental health services since the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023 and the subsequent wars.

A recent study found that as many as one in five Israelis continue to experience severe disruption to their daily lives because of the impact on their mental health.

The trial will be integrated into psychotherapy for patients who have not responded to other treatments, the Times of Israel reported the Health Ministry as saying.