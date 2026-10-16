Colombia quits anti-Israel Hague Group as Jerusalem embassy opens

Colombian Foreign Minister Omar Bula Escobar has said his country would withdraw from the anti-Israel Hague Group as he delivered an emotional speech celebrating the restoration of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Hague Group is a coalition of countries seeking diplomatic, legal and economic measures against Israel over the war in Gaza.

It came as Israel and Colombia restored their free trade agreement “in a further significant step to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.

Following the understandings reached between Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and his Colombian counterpart, Omar Bula Escobar, during their meeting in Washington on July 15, the two countries completed an exchange of diplomatic notes on Tuesday formally reversing the decision of former president Gustavo Petro to terminate the free trade agreement with Israel.