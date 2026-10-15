Colombia opens embassy in Jerusalem and restores trade deal with Israel

Colombia has opened its embassy in Jerusalem and restored its free trade agreement with Israel, marking a dramatic reversal of its policy under its previous leader towards the Jewish state

The South American country became the 10th to establish an embassy in Jerusalem, with Colombian foreign minister Omar Bula Escobar attending the inauguration on Wednesday alongside his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Sa’ar.

The move follows the election of President Abelardo de la Espriella, who took office in August and has pledged to rebuild relations with Israel.

Former president Gustavo Petro severed diplomatic ties with Israel in May 2024 over its military campaign in Gaza, repeatedly criticising Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He also closed Colombia’s embassy in Tel Aviv and recalled its ambassador.