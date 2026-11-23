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Veteran Israeli author Nira Harel is to receive a lifetime achievement award recognising her contribution to children’s literature during a career spanning more than 55 years.

Harel, 90, will receive the accolade at this year’s Sasa Setton Prize for Children’s Literature, an Israeli literary awards ceremony that celebrates children’s authors and illustrators.

Harel has spent more than five decades shaping Israeli children’s literature. She has published more than 60 books for children since 1970, with her work translated into 12 languages, and in 2001 co-founded the non-profit website Dafdaf to promote reading among young people.