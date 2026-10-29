Celebrity chef takes free food truck on tour across US to promote Israel

Israeli celebrity chef Yossi Shitrit is taking the flavours of Israel to four American cities as part of a Tourism Ministry initiative designed to encourage visitors to discover the country through its food and culture.

The Taste of Israel Food Truck Tour 2026 offers free tastings of Israeli dishes alongside Israeli music.

The public events are taking place in Boca Raton, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; and the Dallas–Fort Worth area of Texas.

The tour began on October 25 and is scheduled to conclude tomorrow, with tastings available between noon and 3pm at each stop.