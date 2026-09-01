British activist ‘kidnapped’ by settlers to be deported back to UK

A British activist who travelled to the West Bank to oppose settlement expansion is due to be deported back to the UK after being “kidnapped” by settlers.
Finn Joughin was filmed in the West Bank village of Umm al-Kheir where attempting to barricade a fence to stop settlers from entering the area.
Footage of the incident that led to his detainment shows him next to a sign reading in Arabic “Welcome to Khirbet Umm al-Kheir" and attempting to physically block a child who was trying to cross the fence.
After being held by settlers, he was handed over to Israeli police who said he was arrested “on suspicion of performing an indecent act against a minor”, according to the Times of Israel.
To get more Israel news, click here to sign up for our free Israel Briefing newsletter.