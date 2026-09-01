British activist ‘kidnapped’ by settlers to be deported back to UK

The interrogation included "the taking of testimonies that indicated a suspicion of a case of assaulting a minor,” police said, adding: “The suspect was arrested at the end of his interrogation and the investigation of the case is ongoing.”

According to the police, Joughin was detained by the head of the security squad of “one of the settlements adjacent to Ma’on,” a settlement south of Hebron which is recognised by the Israeli government, but the force said that those involved in detaining him were residents of an illegal outpost. His fellow activists accused the settlers of “kidnapping” him.

A British government spokesperson told the Associated Press (AP) that Joughin is due to be sent back to the UK following an intervention from the embassy.

His lawyer, Inbar Shaked Vardi, said the footage showed that he was trying to protect the village and denied allegations of indecent assault.

“He stood next to the fence in an attempt to prevent its dismantling and damage to the property of the villagers, while the settlers got close to him and were trying to forcibly pass by him,” she told Haaretz.

She added that Joughin was forced to endure “severe damage to his right to privacy and to his reputation”, adding that as far as she is aware, the police who took him in did not question the settlers who had detained him at all.