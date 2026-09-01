Become a Member
Israel

British activist ‘kidnapped’ by settlers to be deported back to UK

Finn Joughin was detained ‘on suspicion of performing an indecent act against a minor’, according to Israeli police, an allegation which his lawyer denies

September 1, 2026 14:36
Finn Joughin.jpg
Finn Joughin (Handout photo)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

A British activist who travelled to the West Bank to oppose settlement expansion is due to be deported back to the UK after being “kidnapped” by settlers.

Finn Joughin was filmed in the West Bank village of Umm al-Kheir where attempting to barricade a fence to stop settlers from entering the area.

Footage of the incident that led to his detainment shows him next to a sign reading in Arabic “Welcome to Khirbet Umm al-Kheir" and attempting to physically block a child who was trying to cross the fence.

After being held by settlers, he was handed over to Israeli police who said he was arrested “on suspicion of performing an indecent act against a minor”, according to the Times of Israel.

To get more Israel news, click here to sign up for our free Israel Briefing newsletter.

Topics:

West Bank

Israel

Settlements

Settlers

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper