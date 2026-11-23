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Israel’s President Isaac Herzog has welcomed the first Bolivian parliamentary delegation to visit the country in more than two decades marking a further step in restoring relations between the two nations.

The visit, on Sunday, follows the renewal of diplomatic ties in December 2025, after relations deteriorated over Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

The delegation, organised by Israel’s foreign ministry, was led by Bolivian senate president Diego Ávila Navajas and chamber of deputies president Roberto Julio Castro.