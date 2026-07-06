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Beware at the beach: Israelis warned over arrival of venomous fish on coastline

Contact with the fish can result in vomiting, weakness, and muscle tremors and can be life-threatening

July 6, 2026 11:46
Fish.jpg
A pufferfish carcass found on a beach in Israel (INPA)

By

JC Reporter,

Jewish News Syndicate

1 min read

The Israel Nature and Parks Authority (INPA) on Thursday called on the public not to touch fish on the beaches after carcasses of three venomous or poisonous species were found on the country’s beaches.

Two dogs, named Karma and Mikey, almost died after coming into contact with the pufferfish over the past two weeks, Ynet reported.

The owner of Karma said that he witnessed several dead pufferfish at the Beit Yanai Beach, some six miles north of Netanya.

“Karma must have licked or eaten one of them and got poisoned,” Nadav Reich was quoted as saying.

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