Barcelona manager Hansi Flick heaps praise upon Israeli academy prospect

Goren was one of ten debutants in the game against Birmingham, which ended 2-2, before the Blues triumphed 3-2 on penalties.

He was substituted on just after the hour mark for Marc Casadó and impressed in the centre of the park.

The versatile midfielder was born in Israel to a Czech mother and an Israeli father. He entered the academy of Maccabi Petah Tikva at the age of eight, before joining Barcelona in 2023 amid plenty of interest from clubs around Europe.

In an interview with Ynet last year, he said: “I feel like I represent Israel in everything, on and off the field.

"It's a great pride and I hope to succeed and make everyone in Israel happy. There are many other talented kids in Israeli football just as much as me.”

Looking to the future, he added: “My goal is to play in the senior team, and from there the sky is the limit.”

In the meantime, he wants to “show high ability in every training session and game”.

However, following Flick’s comments, Goren received a slew of online abuse relating to his nationality.

One X user wrote: “Goren is praised since he's sharing the same nationality of Flick's agent, the apartheid state if [sic] genocide, Free [Palestine flag emoji].”

Flick’s agent is Pini Zahavi, an Israeli businessman who has been responsible for transfers involving Rio Ferdinand, David Alaba, and Yakubu, as well as Jewish former footballers Barry Silkman, Ronnie Rosenthal, and Eyal Berkovic.

Another commenter wrote: “Flick agent: Pissraeli […] Orian Jooren: Pissraeli […] He's average at best”.

However, respected Catalan journalist Jaume Marcet was quick to jump to Goren’s defence, praising the youngster and shutting down comments referencing his nationality.

Posting in Catalan, Marcet said: “I'll only make one post and won't talk about the topic again. Orian Goren is a 17-year-old boy who's got Flick head over heels and who plays for Barça since he was in the youth ranks.

“He was born in Israel but for work reasons his family moved to Barcelona. You may like more or less how he plays... You can say that he plays better or worse. That’s part of the game.

"But anything involving insulting and disrespecting a 17-year-old boy for where he was born and issues related to Israel seems pathetic to me.

“Orian is a very beloved boy at the club for his impeccable behaviour… We're talking about someone fantastic that everyone raves about. He's a huge promise for football and for Barça.

“Disqualifying him and not wanting him to play as a Blaugrana because he's Israeli seems to me like something even worth reporting. Think whatever you want about Israel but without including him in it.

“Social networks can be toxic, but in this case, it would seem mind-blowing to me that a 17-year-old Barça player has to suffer insults and disdain over this matter. I think I've spoken clearly enough. I hope I don't have to repeat it more times. Respect and empathy, please.”

Barcelona’s league season begins on Sunday 23 August as they take on Elche, away from home.