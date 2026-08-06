Become a Member
Israel

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick heaps praise upon Israeli academy prospect

Flick named Orian Goren as one of the three youngsters who most impressed him in preseason

August 6, 2026 14:32
520533314_18282164386284275_9105668331247962954_n.jpg
Orian Goren (credit: Instagram @orian_goren)

By

Ben Conway

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

There’s a new name on the horizon in Israeli football – except he’s rising through the ranks in Spain.

Orian Goren, a 17-year-old attacking midfielder, was a recipient of public praise from Barcelona manager Hansi Flick, having been handed his first team debut last week in a friendly game against Birmingham City.

Asked in a press conference which youngsters had impressed him most in preseason, Flick responded: “Three youngsters who have surprised me the most so far? Ebrima Tunkara, Xavi Espart, and Orian Goren have really impressed me during this training camp.

“They have tremendous quality and are proving it every day.”

To get more Israel news, click here to sign up for our free Israel Briefing newsletter.

Topics:

Barcelona

Israeli football

Football

Sport

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper