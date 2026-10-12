Archaeologists unearth huge section of 2,000-year-old aqueduct that supplied water to Jerusalem

The Israel Antiquities Authority made the discovery during archaeological excavations near Kibbutz Ramat Rachel, just south of Jerusalem, in an area that the Israel Land Authority has earmarked for a new neighbourhood.

Excavation directors Dr Benyamin Storchan and Gil Freid said in a statement: “The Lower Aqueduct was an impressive engineering project, probably built in the time of the Hasmonean kings to supply water to Jerusalem.

"The system was so well planned that it remained in intermittent use until about 100 years ago. The aqueduct runs about 21km from Solomon's Pools, south of Bethlehem, to Jerusalem. Along most of the route, the water flowed along a very gentle gradient, dropping just one meter in elevation per km.”

The newly uncovered section reveals several phases of the system’s history. Water originally flowed through a plaster-lined channel, while ceramic pipes were added during the Ottoman period, about 500 years ago.

Archaeologists also found small stones pressed into the plaster covering the aqueduct’s exterior, a distinctive finish used along its route.

The Israel Land Authority plans to incorporate the exposed section into the main entrance of the new neighbourhood, allowing residents and visitors to view the ancient structure.

Dr Amit Re’em, the Israel Antiquities Authority’s Jerusalem district archaeologist, hailed the aqueduct as “an engineering marvel”.

Re’em said: “Even today, with all our modern technology, building such a system would require extensive planning and effort. The thought that about 2,000 years ago they managed to bring water to Jerusalem this way is astonishing, and we want the public to be able to appreciate this achievement up close.”