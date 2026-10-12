Become a Member
Israel

Archaeologists unearth huge section of 2,000-year-old aqueduct that supplied water to Jerusalem

Jerusalem’s Lower Aqueduct has been hailed as an ‘engineering marvel’

October 12, 2026 11:41
Jerusalem Lower Aqueduct credit Israel Antiquities Authority)
Part of Jerusalem's Lower Aqueduct, which dates from the Hasmonean period, has been unearthed (Photo: Israel Antiquities Authority)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel Briefing newsletter. You can sign up to the free daily email briefing here

Archaeologists have unearthed a 300-metre-long section of an ancient aqueduct that supplied water to Jerusalem and the Temple Mount.

Jerusalem’s Lower Aqueduct – characterised as an “engineering marvel” – was likely constructed during the Hasmonean period, more than 2,000 years ago, to transport water from Solomon’s Pools, south of Bethlehem, to Jerusalem.

The system is believed to have stretched about 13 miles and relied entirely on gravity.

To get more Israel news, click here to sign up for our free Israel Briefing newsletter.

Topics:

Jerusalem

Archaeology

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper