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Amazon has agreed to acquire the technology behind an Israeli-founded AI start-up, Decart, in a deal said to be worth $7.5 billion (£5.7bn).
The US technology giant announced on Monday that it had signed an agreement to purchase Decart’s proprietary optimisation technology and bring the firm’s three co-founders – brothers Dean Leitersdorf, Orian Leitersdorf, and Moshe Shalev whom they met while erving in the IDF’s elite signals intelligence and cybersecurity Unit 8200 – along with its team of researchers and engineers, into Amazon.
The financial terms were not disclosed, but Israeli business newspaper Calcalist reported the deal was valued at approximately $7.5 billion, with the agreement subject to regulatory clearance.
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