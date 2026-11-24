Founded in 2023 by the three entrepreneurs, Decart has developed software that helps artificial intelligence systems run more efficiently across processors made by companies including Nvidia, Amazon and Google.

Its technology is designed to reduce computing costs and improve the speed of training and running AI models, an increasingly important advantage as technology companies compete for computing power.

Decart has worked with Amazon since 2025, helping optimise the performance of its Trainium AI chips, which are used for training machine learning models.

Amazon said the agreement would strengthen its custom silicon capabilities and enable customers to train and run AI models faster and at lower cost.

“Every leap forward in AI starts with getting more out of every chip,” said Peter DeSantis, Amazon’s senior vice-president of foundational AI models and custom silicon.

“More efficient compute means better training, better reinforcement learning, faster inference and better models for customers at a lower cost. That's the pillar Trainium and our AI efforts are built on, and from our earliest work with Decart, we knew they were the kind of technologically fearless team who would help us push it even further.”

Leitersdorf, the CEO of Descart, said: “From day one, our mission has been to redefine the boundaries of what AI can do and to make it dramatically more efficient along the way.

He added: “Joining Amazon gives our team the scale, the customers, and the infrastructure to pursue that mission faster than we could on our own. We’re looking forward to exploring what we can build together.”

Decart raised $300m (£230m) in May, with the company valued at approximately $4 billion.