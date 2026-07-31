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AI-powered prescription sunglasses launched in Israel

The glasses use digital measurement tech to locate the wearer’s pupil and adapt colour and clarity accordingly

July 31, 2026 10:50
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(Illustrative) A woman in sunglasses smiles while reclining on a striped sun lounger (Getty Images)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC Israel Briefing. You can sign up to receive the briefing daily here.

An Israeli eye clinic has begun offering a new generation of AI-powered prescription sunglasses designed to improve vision and ultraviolet protection while allowing wearers to choose from a wider range of fashionable frames.

The technology, developed by Israeli lens manufacturer Shamir and introduced by clinical optometrist Arza Prochter, uses AI to customise prescription lenses to each patient's eyes and their chosen sunglasses.

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Topics:

Israel

Medicine

Health

Artificial intelligence

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