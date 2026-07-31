AI-powered prescription sunglasses launched in Israel

According to Prochter, many people who require prescription glasses still avoid buying prescription sunglasses, despite understanding the importance of protecting their eyes from harmful UV rays.

"Many people assume, incorrectly, that their prescription cannot be fitted into today's fashionable sunglasses frames," she said.

Traditional prescription lenses can be difficult to manufacture for curved sports sunglasses, wraparound styles and oversized fashion frames, often resulting in optical distortion, particularly in peripheral vision.

The new Shamir Sun Intelligence system uses the company's Spark digital measurement technology to map the wearer's pupil position, even through dark-tinted lenses, before using AI to optimise the prescription for the selected frame and the wearer's visual habits.

Prochter said the technology allows patients to choose frames without compromising visual quality.

"Until now, many eyewear users had to make an uncomfortable compromise during the summer, either giving up the stylish frames they really wanted in order to maintain clear vision, or sacrificing optical quality for fashionable sunglasses," she said.

"The technology compensates automatically for frame curvature, eye position and dynamic viewing angles outdoors, delivering wider visual fields and allowing patients to choose virtually any frame."

The lenses also incorporate colour-enhancing technology intended to improve contrast in bright conditions, alongside a coating designed to reduce glare while increasing protection from ultraviolet radiation.

The lenses are available in both single-vision and progressive prescriptions and are individually fitted at Prochter's clinic.

While the technology promises greater comfort and flexibility for spectacle wearers, independent clinical data comparing its performance with conventional prescription sunglasses has not yet been published.