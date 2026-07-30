Israel braces for 47C heatwave as forecasters warn of summer wildfires

Israel is bracing for what forecasters describe as the most intense and prolonged heatwave of the summer, with temperatures expected to soar as high as 47C across much of the country from Friday through next Tuesday.

The Israel Meteorological Service warned on Thursday that temperatures will climb well above seasonal averages, with widespread extreme heat affecting large parts of the country over the coming days.

Highs of between 38C and 42C are forecast for the Golan Heights, the Galilee, the northern valleys and the Negev.

Temperatures are expected to reach 35C to 36C in Jerusalem, the central hill region, the coastal plain, including Tel Aviv, and the Shfela.