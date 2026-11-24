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Israel’s largest health provider is launching a nationwide initiative to identify women at increased risk of breast cancer from the age of 25, rather than waiting until the standard screening age of 50.
Clalit Health Services will contact approximately 1.2 million women aged 25 to 74, inviting them to complete a personalised digital questionnaire assessing their medical, genetic and family history, as well as hormonal and lifestyle factors.
The responses will be analysed using an artificial intelligence tool developed by Clalit, which will generate individual recommendations for screening and medical follow-up.
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