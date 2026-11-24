These will also be added to patients’ medical records and made available to their family doctors.

Dr Lihi Eisen,clinical director of Clalit’s AI-Pro system, said: “This initiative reflects our approach to preventive medicine: rather than waiting for women to seek medical attention or reach the standard screening age, we are taking pro-active steps to identify risk factors."

Depending on their risk profile, women may be advised to continue routine screening, consider earlier or more frequent mammograms, consult a breast surgeon or genetic specialist or undergo testing for BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations.

Dr Tatiana Dorfman, director of the Breast Health Institute at Clalit-Lin Medical Centre in Haifa, said the initiative would allow doctors to assess women individually rather than relying solely on age-based or more general screening guidelines.

"Although screening and follow-up recommendations are partly determined by age, some women require an individualised assessment that takes into account their specific risk factors, including a family history of cancer, genetic mutations and other relevant factors.

"Early identification of risk factors and referral for appropriate consultation can support informed medical decisions and help tailor follow-up to each woman's needs. This will enable us to identify risks in time and save lives.”

The programme was developed and clinically validated by Clalit in partnership with breast cancer advocacy organisation One in Nine.