BRCA testing secured – what comes next?

Beyond the individual impact, the pilot proves the benefits of shifting from reactive treatment to proactive prevention. Identifying BRCA carriers before cancer develops enables them to undergo regular monitoring and, where appropriate, opt for preventative surgery.

Professor Ranjit Manchanda, consultant gynaecological oncologist at Queen Mary University and a leading researcher in genetic cancer screening, who championed the initiative, says: “The Jewish BRCA testing programme leads to years gained and lives saved. Identifying a BRCA carrier after a cancer diagnosis is failure of cancer prevention.”

The test also ensures that the next generation can screen out the BRCA gene mutation through preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), a variant of IVF.

Chai’s services relating to BRCA include one-to-one and partner counselling as well as group support: for those with positive tests but no cancer, and for those with the BRCA mutation and a diagnosis.

“Clients need to discover what they feel about their positive result without pressure,” says clinical lead Zippora Galpert. “In a group, they hear how others are grappling with dilemmas such as telling siblings and children; preventative surgery versus monitoring. For those caught in the crosshairs of a positive result, Chai is the safe place where they can navigate this new territory.”

​BRCA testing, the next phase

Community testing for the BRCA gene mutation is scheduled to start in September 2027.

Register at jewishbrca.programme@nhs.net

You can also call the NHS Jewish BRCA helplineon 020 3437 6001 (Mon to Fri, 9am to 5pm, Wed until 7pm).

The permanent programme will launch 2027/2028.

If you have a testing kit from the pilot period, return it by November 30, 2026 to ensure it is processed.

​Alina Hackett’s story

“I was grateful to use the NHS testing programme. My mother and maternal grandmother both had breast cancer, and my mother tested positive for BRCA after her cancer diagnosis. I tested positive and turned to Chai for support. Although I would have preferred a negative result, knowing I was positive meant I could take control of my risk and be proactive about my care.

“I grew up in a Jewish community but now live outside one. I wanted the comfort of being with Jewish women who understood what I was facing. Through Chai’s group, I feel seen, understood and supported, and can support in return.

“Hearing different perspectives has given me greater confidence in my decisions and a clearer understanding of the process. I am grateful to every woman in the group, and to Chai for bringing us together. This journey would be far more stressful without them.”

For more information on Chai’s specialised services, call Charlotte Hildebrand on 020 8457 3238 or go to chaicancercare.org