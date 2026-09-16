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BRCA testing secured – what comes next?

September 16, 2026 13:14
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By

Deborah Wald

2 min read
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Testing for the BRCA gene mutation in the Jewish community is now available from the NHS on a permanent basis – a landmark decision for the community. Chai is here to help anyone who tests positive navigate the complexities that follow.

In January 2023, when NHS England launched its BRCA testing programme for those with Jewish ancestry, it was a game-changing opportunity. Roughly one in 40 people with Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry and one in 140 people with Sephardi Jewish ancestry carry a BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutation, compared with around one in 250 people in the general population. Between 30 and 40 per cent of all ovarian cancers in the Jewish community are caused by a BRCA mutation and 10 per cent of all breast cancers. Either parent can pass on the BRCA mutation to their child.

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Before this programme, many carriers remained unidentified through traditional testing protocols because of a lack of cancer history in the family.

Over the three-year testing period, 45,000 people with at least one Jewish grandparent registered for the simple saliva test and 33,355 took it – a huge response rate. At time of going to press, 740 people have tested positive and now have the chance to make informed decisions for themselves and their families.

Topics:

Health

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