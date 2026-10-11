Abbas postpones Palestinian elections again, blaming Israel

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has once again postponed elections, blaming Israel and the security situation for delaying a vote that would have been the first in two decades.

Abbas announced on Saturday that parliamentary elections scheduled for November 28 would be pushed back to September 11, 2027, when a presidential vote will also be held.

The move “comes amid continued Israeli military attacks, settlement expansion, settler violence and repeated Israeli incursions across the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem”, the PA said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar rejected the accusations as “yet another ridiculous lie designed to evade responsibility and accountability”.