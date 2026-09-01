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Religious IDF soldiers who refused Gaza operation with female paramedic jailed

Religious Zionist soldiers have forecefully objected to the appointment of women to combat roles

September 1, 2026 10:58
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An armoured personnel carrier similar to the one the 16 male soldiers refused to enter ((Photo: Flash90)

By

Melanie Swan

2 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel Briefing newsletter. You can sign up to receive the daily update here

Sixteen religious male Israeli soldiers are to serve prison sentences after refusing to take part in a mission in Gaza because of the presence of a female paramedic, the IDF has said.

The soldiers, from the Givati Brigade, refused an order last Wednesday when they failed to enter an armoured personnel carrier in the Gaza Strip for operational activity because a female paramedic was attached to the force. The operation was cancelled as a result, the Times of Israel reported.

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Topics:

IDF

religious Zionism

Courts

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