Become a Member
News

Football Jew-hate incidents almost double in one year, new report reveals

Kick It Out charity finds that cases of antisemitism have risen 43 per cent

July 29, 2026 19:01
GettyImages-1207999655.jpg
A Holocaust Remembrance Day mural at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium before the match with Tottenham Hotspur on February 22, 2020. It was part of Chelsea's 'Say No to Antisemitism' campaign. (Getty Images)

By

Mark Wood

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Cases of antisemitism in football have nearly doubled in just one year, a new report on discrimination in the game has found.

The charity Kick It Out received details of 93 incidents of Jew-hate in the 2025-26 season, compared to 65 in the 2024/25 season, a rise of 43 per cent.

There were 16 reports of antisemitism at grassroots under-18s level, the highest number for five years.

Meanwhile, 24 examples of antisemitism were reported in the professional game, and 53 recorded on social media.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Football

Antisemitism

anti-racism

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper