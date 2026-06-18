We Had a World review: Joshua Harmon’s mother and grandmother are at war in this gripping drama ★★★★

American playwright Joshua Harmon has never feared putting argumentative Jews on stage. In Bad Jews the conflict was between cousins who collided after the death of their grandfather. In his latest play, first seen at New York’s Roundabout Theatre last year, the warring parties are a mother and a grandmother. That is Harmon’s mother Ellen and his Nana Renee.

“Make it as bitter and vitriolic as possible,” says Renee after telling Harmon that she knows what his next play must be.

Harmon’s response to this most personal of commissions is this gripping, funny and knotty three hander. The work spans 30 years from 1988 and is populated by Harmon (Ryan Kopel) and the two warring women in his life, Renee (Suzanne Bertish) and Ellen (Anna Francolini), a lawyer.

There is no straight line to tell the story of this family, says Harmon early on in the play’s uninterrupted hour and 45 minutes. But the framing is clear enough. The play starts with plans for Passover and it ends with a Seder that couldn’t be more car crash if a Toyota Prius had careened through the Four Questions.